Wanderlust Theatre's Frenchtown Project works to tell stories of neighborhood in years past

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Next time you walk along The Frenchtown Heritage Trail make sure you bring your headphones.

Wanderlust Theatre's Frenchtown Project is working to tell the unique stories of the neighborhood in years past.

Local artists and poets have sat down with the community and oral historians to see what Frenchtown was like decades ago, like old grocery stores and pharmacies.

They say their goal is to bring history an artistic twist.

"When you have your ear-pods on or maybe listening to it, or maybe you're listening to it in the car. I want you to feel every era from the '20s to the '60s and back to the '40s up till today," said Royce Lovett, a local singer and songwriter.

They expect this project to be complete by the end of the summer and hope to do a live performance once COVID protocols allow larger crowds.