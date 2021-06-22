Watch
Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary party starts Oct.

Matt Stroshane/AP
This undated photo provided by Walt Disney World shows Disney characters at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World is planning an 18-month celebration in honor of its 50th anniversary, starting in October 2021. Disney announced Tuesday, June 22 that all four parks at the resort will take part in “The World’s Most Magical Celebration." (Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World via AP)
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 10:51:02-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTXL) — Walt Disney World is planning an 18-month celebration in honor of its 50th anniversary, starting in October.

Disney announced Tuesday that all four parks at the Lake Buena Vista, Florida, resort will take part in “The World’s Most Magical Celebration."

The fun begins Oct. 1. Sine 1971, the resort has expanded from The Magic Kingdom to include EPCOT, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios. I

t also features multiple themed hotels, water parks, and the Disney Springs shopping and restaurant venue.

The celebration will include new nighttime shows at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT and a daytime show at Animal Kingdom.

