Walt Disney Co. announces vaccine requirement for employees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Walt Disney Company is requiring "all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated."

“At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority,” the company said in a statement. “Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection, we are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated. Employees who aren’t already vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days from today to complete their protocols and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions. We have also begun conversations around this topic with the unions representing our employees under collective bargaining agreements. In addition, all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment. Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.”

Disney is the latest major company to require vaccinations for employees as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to drive a major rise in cases throughout the country.