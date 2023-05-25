Watch Now
Walmart, Family Promise of the Big Bend partner to celebrate local veterans

Celebrating local veterans for Memorial Day.
Posted at 7:38 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 19:38:38-04

Family Promise of the Big Bend and Walmart teamed up to throw a barbecue celebration for over 50 homeless veterans in our community. That lunch followed by a laying of flags at the Korean Memorial.

One local veteran, James Quillen said it is important to honor our nation's heroes. "Well, all gave some and some gave all. And we just appreciate the recognition and we have a lot of gratitude and are thankful," said Quillen.

Walmart also donated $10,000 to the Family Promise of the Big Bend to help take care of those veterans.

