Wakulla Wonderful celebrates county's 180th anniversary on March 11

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happening on Saturday March 11, people will have the opportunity to learn more about the history of Wakulla County and enjoy some music and food too.

Wakulla Wonderful will celebrate 180 years since the founding of Wakulla County.

There will be a walking historical tour, along with exhibits in several buildings in downtown Crawfordville. There will be live music, vendors, food trucks, and even a llama.

Dr. Rachel Pienta, the 4-H Agent for Wakulla County, said the event is not only family-friendly, but a lot of fun too.

"It gets bigger and better every year," Dr. Pienta said. "People bring more to the table and come with more ideas and that is something special that we hope will continue for a long time to come."

Wakulla Wonderful is Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Crawfordville.

It's free to attend, but money will be needed for food trucks and select vendors.