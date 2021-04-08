Wakulla students celebrate art virtually

WAKULLA, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla's annual celebration of the arts has gone virtual this year, giving students from all the county's schools a way to showcase their creativity.

Proceeds raised from silent auctions and donations will fund student scholarships. Theatre teacher Krissy Sanchez received one of the scholarships when she was in high school and shares how much of an impact it can have on students.

She enjoys "working with those kids every day and after school and during school, and just seeing the impact it has on them," explains Sanchez. "And a lot of times you know the arts are what keep them coming to school and getting to have that time where they can be expressed in sales is really a lot more important than people realize."

You can see what all the students are up to by visiting Wakulla County Arts Coalition social media pages. They're drawing prizes for those who donate through the end of the week. Donations support student scholarships up to $3,000.