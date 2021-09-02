Wakulla Sheriff's Office terminates search for missing boater

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office has terminated the search for boater Chris Butler, missing since Aug. 26, 2021.

The missing person investigation will remain active by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.

According to WCSO, Butler was reported to have been scalloping east of the St. Marks Lighthouse. He was separated from his boat during a storm and was unable to swim to safety, WCSO said.

Since August 26, 2021, the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office along with the Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Coast Guard, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Tallahassee Police Department, Florida State University Emergency Management, Wacissa Fire and Rescue, Miccosukee Fire and Rescue, the G-Fast Aviation Search Team, and many private businesses and community members have participated and assisted in the search for Butler.

As an active investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

If anyone has information pertaining to this investigation, they are asked to contact Detective Jonathan Owens at 850-745-7100. Information may also be submitted to the tip line at 850-745-7190.