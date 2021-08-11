Wakulla Sheriff's Office on school zones: Put down the phone, keep your eyes on the road

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fl. — Officers across the Big Bend area are reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

It is illegal for drivers in Florida to hold and use a cell phone in a school zone. This includes speaking on your phone-- even using hands-free technology. The law is intended to protect students especially as children go back to school this year.

""If you're dropping them off or picking them up in a school zone you're not allowed to use your phone even in a had-free setting and speaking on it," says Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough of the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office.

"It's something we're looking out for this year."

Drivers caught using a cell phone in a school zone will lose three points on their driver's license and pay hundreds of dollars in fines.