Wakulla Sheriff's Office giving away reflective treat-or-treat bags for Halloween

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is giving away free reflective treat-or-treat bags to anyone who may want one this Halloween season.

The trick-or-treat bags are highly reflective to increase the visibility of the holder and also come with some Halloween safety tips printed on them.

"While Halloween is a fun time for many kids, but anytime you have lots of children walking around during evening or nighttime hours, there is the possibility of an accident," WCSO wrote in a Facebook post."

The reflective trick or treat bags are currently available (while supplies last) at the following locations:



The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office front lobby

The Wakulla County Public Library

Crum's Mini Mall

The Sopchoppy Grocery

Savannah's at Wakulla Station

Additionally, the SRO's at all of the county elementary schools and WEC have them available.