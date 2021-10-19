Wakulla Sheriff's Office giving away reflective treat-or-treat bags for Halloween

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is giving away free reflective treat-or-treat bags to anyone who may want one this Halloween season.
The trick-or-treat bags are highly reflective to increase the visibility of the holder and also come with some Halloween safety tips printed on them.
"While Halloween is a fun time for many kids, but anytime you have lots of children walking around during evening or nighttime hours, there is the possibility of an accident," WCSO wrote in a Facebook post."
The reflective trick or treat bags are currently available (while supplies last) at the following locations:
- The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office front lobby
- The Wakulla County Public Library
- Crum's Mini Mall
- The Sopchoppy Grocery
- Savannah's at Wakulla Station
Additionally, the SRO's at all of the county elementary schools and WEC have them available.