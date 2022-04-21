Wakulla senior makes history as first male cheerleader to earn an athletic scholarship for college

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla Sigh School senior is using his passion for cheer leading to further his studies and share the message he's got to those who may want to follow in his footsteps.

History was made Wednesday at Wakulla High School and it only took a few pom poms to do it.

Congratulations are in order as teachers, teammates, friends and family joined senior Mason Maloni as he signed a cheer leading athletic scholarship to Webber International University.

Maloni is the first male cheerleader in his high school receive this scholarship.

"I was quite nervous because guys do different things in cheer but I was totally ready to take on anything the coach threw my way" said Mason Maloni.

Maloni said he wants guys to know they can do anything.

"He is breaking barriers" said Amanda Camper.

Amanda Camper is the 12th grade guidance counselor at Wakulla High School.

She watched mason blossom over the years and she says Mason has become a voice for their school.

"Being a male cheerleader can't be easy. They are the minority in the sport " said Camper.

Camper said Maloni has been an advocate for himself and a role model for other students showing them you can achieve anything and beat all odds.

As for his teammates they say "If you see that one person doing back flips like constantly like doing ten, that's Mason."

His energy is unmatched on the cheer field and his mother says she expected nothing but greatness for her son.

"I'm going to miss him but I'm very proud of Mason. He has been a very determined very driven son and I can't be more proud" said Marci Shores.

Mason said he's excited to start this next journey and he hopes,

"It was a long process, but I just feel like the guys that are coming up that are coming to the high school I want this to be a lesson I want this to be shown that anything is possible at this school if you put your mind to it" said Maloni.

Mason said he plans to attend Webber International University in the fall; that's about five hours south of Tallahassee.