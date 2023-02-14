Wakulla Senior Center asks for donations of arts and crafts supplies

The Wakulla Senior Center is asking for donations to help out with their weekly arts and crafts events.

Staff says they are in need of a number of arts and crafts supplies, including ribbon, beads, paint, brushes and Canvasses.

They also said large seashells and empty wine bottles would be appreciated.

Crafting brings the seniors at the center happiness and gives them a way to express themselves.

"They're always telling me that they're grateful to have someone come and do projects with them,” said Lily Rich, an arts and crafts instructor at the senior center. “It makes them happy."

You can drop off donations to their location at 33 Michael Drive in Crawfordville, FL.

