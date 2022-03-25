Wakulla Pregnancy Center to host Life Walk fundraiser

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTX) — People in the community are stepping up to support mothers with babies.

The Wakulla Pregnancy Center is having there 15th Walk for Life fundraiser.

The goal is to raise money to be a year long support system for mothers after giving birth.

Pam Pilkinton is the Director of the Wakulla Pregnancy Center.

She says its important that the center is a resource for all things baby.

"We want to help them take care of the baby. We want to support them but physically we want to support them emotionally. So they come in once a month to see us and that gives us the opportunity to touch base with them if they need resources in the community." Pilkinton said.

Wakulla Pregnancy Center Life Walk is Saturday March 26th at Hudson Park.

Registration begins at 10am and the walk starts at 10:30 a.m.