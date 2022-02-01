Wakulla, Madison counties to receive state grants for environmental projects

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WTXL) — Entities in Madison and Wakulla counties are set to receive state funding for environmental projects.

According to a news release from the Office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the town of Greenville in Madison County and the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners were recipients of the grants through the Resilient Florida Grant Program.

The town of Greenville will receive a $660,000 grant for the Southside Flooding Mitigation Project.

The Southside Flooding Mitigation Project is expected to be completed in one year.

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners were awarded three grants for three projects: Coastal Evacuation Route Improvement ($459,547), Coastal Lift Stations Flood Mitigation ($915,469) and Coastal Lift Stations Retrofit and Flood Mitigation ($1,270,484).

The Coastal Lift Stations Flood Mitigation and the Coastal Lift Stations Retrofit and Flood Mitigation projects are expected to be completed in three years, while the Coastal Evacuation Route Improvement is projected to be completed in two years.

According to the governor’s office, more than $404 million for 113 projects were awarded statewide.

“[Tuesday’s] record investment, as well as the projects included in the statewide plan for future funding, will strengthen our infrastructure to withstand the impacts of flooding and storm surge,” DeSantis stated in a news release.

DeSantis announced the grant awards Tuesday at a press conference.