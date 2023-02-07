Wakulla homeowners seeing improvements in next phase of septic to sewer project

Homeowners in Wakulla County are frustrated with the lack of improvements to their community they say they were promised years ago.

"Oh my goodness, can it just happen you know?" said Sheila Autrey.

Autrey bought a new home in Wakulla Gardens in 2003. She said they started having problems with their septic tank almost immediately after moving in.

"We had the septic tank pumped and come to find out the houses were just built too close together, the drain fields were not long enough or adequate enough to be handling everything that was being pumped out," said Autrey.

Autrey was also told by realtors the roads would be paved in two to three years, but almost 20 years and new surrounding developments later, it's still a dirt road. "New ones are going in, the new houses they're all getting paved, they've got their city water and sewer and so they're good. Meanwhile, we're still sitting in Wakulla Gardens with no city sewer," said Autrey.

Now, with the help of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, some relief could soon be in sight.

County Administrator David Edwards said they're moving into the third of eight phases for the Septic to Sewer project in this neighborhood, which will connect hundreds of homes to central sewer, pave roads and help reduce nitrogen run off into the Wakulla Springs.

"At the end of the day, it's great for the environment, great for the people that are living there for the paved roads and storm water management, it'll improve all the neighborhoods that we're going to," said Edwards.

Edwards said it's part of the $80 million budgeted for septic to sewer projects across the county for the next five years, which will impact almost 4,000 homes.

And while it's been a long and frustrating road to get here, Autrey is hopeful for the positive impact the county's plan will have on her community.

"I know everyone is just wanting the roads paved. I love where I live, I love county, I love the community. I would just like to have my road paved after all these years," said Edwards.

Edwards said Phase 3 of Wakulla Gardens will start in the next month. He believes the estimated time it'll take to complete all eight phases of the Wakulla Gardens Septic to Sewer Project will be about a year and a half.

You can stay updated and find more information on each phase of the project on the Wakulla County website.