Wakulla District Schools cancels Wednesday summer programs due to Elsa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla District Schools announced all summer school programs taking place on Wednesday, July 7 are now canceled due to the current projections of Tropical Storm Elsa.
A statement from the district said the decision was made after meeting with the Emergency Management director and the potential for coastal flooding.
After meeting with our County Emergency Management Director, we have decided to cancel all Wakulla District Summer School programs including VPK programs at Wakulla Educational Center for tomorrow July 7th. Due to the uncertainty of Tropical Storm Elsa’s path and the potential for coastal flooding and an overnight arrival of possible storm conditions in our area we are canceling our summer programs out of an abundance of caution for student safety. Summer programs will resume on Thursday July 8th. Should this change, we will notify the public. As always, we are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best! Stay safe and continue to monitor local media for storm condition
Wakulla District Schools