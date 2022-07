WAKULLA COUNTY, FLa. (WTXL) — The grand opening of the new Publix store in Wakulla County is set to take place on Thursday, August 4 at the Crawford Commons.

Located at 2343 Crawdfordville Highway, the store will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. The first 1,000 customers will receive a free usable bag.

For more information about the Wakulla County Publix, go to Wakulla County's first Publix store coming in 2022 (wtxl.com).