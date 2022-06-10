Wakulla County to use golf course in aquifer recharge program

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County's Otter Creek Water Reclamation Facility recently began its aquifer recharge program marking a milestone in the overall protection of the Wakulla County environment.

The Wakulla County Golf course, formerly known as the Wildwood Golf Course, is now receiving beneficial aquifer recharge water that will be returned to the aquifer via spraying onto the Golf Course.

The Golf course is currently permitted for 600,000 gallons per day of beneficial aquifer recharge water disposal.

"We've got access to water and if we can put that out effectively throughout these hundred acres of property and protect our animals and aquifer all at the same time there can't be a better combination," Gina Williams Golf Course Superintendent said.

In 2012 when Wakulla County first announced the need to increase the capacity of the Water Reclamation Facility.

Since then, they have secured funding for wastewater infrastructure projects totaling over $100 million dollars with the help of partner agencies like the FDEP, the North Florida Water Management District, and the Governor's office.

Due to limited land the county felt the Wakulla County golf course was the best place to begin this wastewater system.

"We did have one area that the citizens expressed concern to whether it would be able to handle what our plans were as far as disposal of recharge, aquifer for recharge water. The golf course during that same time became available for sale; therefore we approached the owner and was fortunate enough to purchase it," David Edwards County Administrator for Wakulla County said.

"I've managed golf courses since 2008. I've personally used this aquifer recharge water since then and it's a great benefit when you're in a drought situation and it's a benefit for the county. We've got a place to put this water and we can grow over time to other areas like parks, ball fields, those type places," Williams said.

As for what's next over the next five years, Wakulla County hopes to have homes off septic, and have their golf course open again.