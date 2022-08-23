Watch Now
Wakulla County to host Big Red Bus blood drive on August 24

Posted at 12:26 PM, Aug 23, 2022
WAKULLA COUNTY, FLa. — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is set to host the Big Red Bus blood drive on August 24, providing a gift card and more for donors.

Partnering with Oneblood, the drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office.

All donors may receive a $20 e-gift card, OneBlood towel and a wellness check up, which includes checking blood pressure, iron count, pulse, temperature and a cholesterol screening.

Appointments are encouraged and may be booked at OneBlood.

