Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office: Two drownings during July 4 holiday

Courtesy: WCSO
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jul 05, 2023
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it responded to two unrelated drownings on Tuesday, July 4.

The sheriff’s office said one drowning was at a residence in Crawfordville and another on the water near St. Marks.

The sheriff’s office said both drownings appeared to be accidents, would not release additional information on incidents and expressed its condolences for the families of the victims.

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office also reminded people to be careful when swimming or enjoying the water as drowning incidents can occur suddenly; even for the strongest swimmers.

