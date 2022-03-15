Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office finds missing child

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE 7:22 p.m. The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office confirmed Alexander was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing nine-year-old male in the Crawfordville area.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Gabriel Alexander went missing from the Dollar General store located at 1885 Crawfordville Highway at approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office notes Alexander is an autistic child with ADHD.

Alexander was last known to be in his mother’s truck at the Dollar General wearing a black shirt with a red tie and plaid shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alexander is asked to contact the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office at 850- 745-7100.