Wakulla County Sheriff's Office launches mobile app

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office announced the creation of a new mobile app on Monday.

According to WCSO, the app will allow users to have quick access to information from WCSO as well as the ability to utilize app-specific features like jail inmate search.

The app also works with WCSO's current partnership with Offender Watch to show the locations of registered sex offenders in Wakulla County as well.

Certain features such as the Damage Report and Evacuation information can be utilized during hurricanes and other county-wide emergencies as needed, WCSO said in a Facebook post.

Additional features include:



Submit a Tip

Contact Us

Sheriff's Welcome

News

Services and Programs

Emergency Plan

Storm Damage Report

Evacuation Information

The app is available to download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play store by searching "Wakulla County Sheriff, FL."