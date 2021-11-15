Watch
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office launches mobile app

App will help users get quick info, sex offender lookup and inmate search
Posted at 4:43 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 16:43:48-05

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office announced the creation of a new mobile app on Monday.

According to WCSO, the app will allow users to have quick access to information from WCSO as well as the ability to utilize app-specific features like jail inmate search.

The app also works with WCSO's current partnership with Offender Watch to show the locations of registered sex offenders in Wakulla County as well.

Certain features such as the Damage Report and Evacuation information can be utilized during hurricanes and other county-wide emergencies as needed, WCSO said in a Facebook post.

Additional features include:

  • Submit a Tip
  • Contact Us
  • Sheriff's Welcome
  • News
  • Services and Programs
  • Emergency Plan
  • Storm Damage Report
  • Evacuation Information

The app is available to download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play store by searching "Wakulla County Sheriff, FL."

