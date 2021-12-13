Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office investigating death

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it is investigating a death on Purify Bay Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Sunday after 1 p.m. it was notified of an unresponsive individual lying in the middle of Purify Bay Road.

Wakulla County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and pronounced the person dead shortly after arrival.

Detectives from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the incident.

The sheriff’s office asks that any information on the incident may be provided to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office at 850-745-7100 or the tip line at 850-745-7190.

