Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office investigating death

Individual found in middle of the road
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: WCSO
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office WCSO
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office WCSO
Posted at 10:26 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 10:28:58-05

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it is investigating a death on Purify Bay Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Sunday after 1 p.m. it was notified of an unresponsive individual lying in the middle of Purify Bay Road.

Wakulla County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and pronounced the person dead shortly after arrival.

Detectives from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the incident.

The sheriff’s office asks that any information on the incident may be provided to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office at 850-745-7100 or the tip line at 850-745-7190.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming