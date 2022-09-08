Wakulla County Sheriff's Office beefs up effort to combat fentanyl trafficking with 'Operation Death Dealer'

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office says those arrests were made about three miles south east of Crawfordville.

That's where they say they found these bags which tested positive for fentanyl along with digital scales and other evidence.

"We're getting through the days and we miss him every day," Leah Finch said.

Finch's son - Keifer - died on June 23 due to fentanyl poisoning; just days before the dozens of overdoses and nine deaths.

Ever since - Leah - a member of Mom's Against Meth Makers, has been 100 percent behind law enforcements goal of getting drug dealers - even more specifically - those dealing fentanyl laced drugs - off of the street and into county jails.

"I'm actually keeping a folder, they're calling it operation Death Dealer, so every time it happens I've been printing it," Leah said.

Operation Death Dealer - as explained by Lieutenant Jeffery Yarbrough - has been going on since the spring of 2022 and consists of the sheriff's office - along with members of the North Star Drug Taskforce and is focusing on taking dealers of dangerous drugs, including fentanyl, off of the street.

"Obviously with the events that occurred earlier this summer, that put an emphasis on not only for our agency but for all of the big bend agencies to try and put an effort and a focus on fentanyl, specifically fentanyl distributions in our counties," Yarbrough said.

So far-- the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office has issued four warrants and have made five arrests as part of Operation Death Dealers.

The most recent one taking place in Crawfordville on Sept. 7th where two people were arrested for Trafficking in controlled substance, Synthetic Narcotic Possession and Synthetic Narcotic Sell, along with other charges.

"If we can put a dent in distribution and interrupt the flow of illegal narcotics and illegal drugs into our community and other communities, that's a positive effect that we can have," Yarbrough said.