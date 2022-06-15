Wakulla County Sheriff's Office arrests individual in stabbing at Hudson Park

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday an arrest in a stabbing incident at Hudson Park.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jose Figueroa was arrested Tuesday night and charged with aggravated battery.

Figueroa was transported to the county jail.

The sheriff’s office says it received notification of a situation at Walmart. A Hispanic male appeared to be chasing someone.

The sheriff’s office says its deputies responded to the scene, but were unable to find the individual that matched the received description.

Later Tuesday, emergency dispatch relayed to the sheriff’s office that an individual had been stabbed at Hudson Park.

The report says deputies found an adult male at Sonic with stab wounds to his upper body.

The report says the victim provided the name “Jose” as the alleged aggressor and provided a description of the subject.

The sheriff’s office says the victim said the suspect had made unwanted advances towards two females they knew.

At the park, the victim accused the suspect of grabbing one of the females. At that point, the victim attempted to intervene, and a physical altercation began.

During the altercation was when the victim said he was stabbed by the suspect. The suspect fled the park, while the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was located near a hardware store. At that time, the suspect was identified as Figueroa.