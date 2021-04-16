Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office arrests former deputy for perjury

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office arrested former deputy Robert Standeford on an outstanding arrest warrant for perjury on Friday, April 16, 2021.

The arrest warrant was the result of a month-long investigation conducted by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office into complaints of false claims of military service made by Standeford.

Wakulla County Sheriff Jared Miller released the following statement regarding Standeford's arrest:

“I want to make it known to everyone that this sort of behavior is not tolerated or condoned within the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office. Our citizens deserve the highest level of integrity from our deputies, and I expect nothing less. As soon as we learned of the allegations against Mr. Standeford my administration acted swiftly and decisively to investigate and deal with them. Honesty and integrity are at the heart of this agency and what we stand for. There is no room for anyone who cannot uphold these principles within the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Sheriff’s Office said on March 15, 2021, administrators were made aware of multiple complaints about statements made by Standeford about serving in the United States Marine Corps.

Superiors questioned the deputy because he had not disclosed any prior military service on his employment application, reportedly.

According to the report, Standeford made statements during this meeting which led WCSO to question Standeford’s truthfulness and honesty. As a result, he was placed on administrative leave so an internal investigation could be conducted.

WCSO says the internal investigation found that on multiple occasions, Standeford made comments to coworkers and numerous Wakulla County citizens that he had been deployed overseas for a variety of reasons with the military.

Evidence obtained during the investigation showed Standeford in fact never served with any branch of the United States Military, as stated in the report.

The Sheriff's Office says during the criminal review of the investigation, it was discovered that during official court proceedings in August of 2020, Standeford lied while under oath when providing sworn testimony.

Standeford testified about serving and being in the Middle East, about using services designated specifically for Military Veterans, and about spending a month in New York recovering evidence from the terrorist attacks of 9/11/2001.

Wakulla County investigators were unable to find any evidence to support these statements made by Standeford while under oath and testifying as a Deputy Sheriff. At the conclusion of the internal investigation, the official findings of the criminal investigation were shared with the States Attorney’s Office who made the decision to charge Robert Standeford criminally with perjury.

Standeford recently resigned from his position as deputy and turned himself Friday morning at the Wakulla County Jail.