Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office accepting donations to help tornado impacted victims in Kentucky

WCSO partnering with Crawfordville Women’s Club
Courtesy: WCSO
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 15:19:25-05

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office along with the Crawfordville Women’s Club are accepting donations to help victims of tornadoes that hit Kentucky last month.

According to a post on the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, anyone interested in making a monetary donation is asked to bring its donation to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office front lobby.

The sheriff’s office notes, it is requested for those who choose to donate to bring either Visa/Mastercard prepaid credit cards or gift cards to major national retailers.

Cash and checks (made payable to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office) will be accepted and converted to gift cards by WCSO.

