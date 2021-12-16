Wakulla County Sheriff to increase deputy presence at Wakulla County schools Friday

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office plans to increase its presence at Wakulla County schools on Friday.

“We are aware of the current rumors circulating regarding the possibility of students bringing guns to school, or some sort of other gun related incident tomorrow,” the Wakulla County Sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. “Currently these reports are unverified and appear to have started because of a new ‘TikTok Challenge’. This TikTok threat is appearing nationwide and is not isolated to Wakulla County. There is currently no information or intelligence available to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office or Wakulla County School system to make us believe these rumors are true. “

In joint social media posts Thursday, the Wakulla County School district and the sheriff’s office stated the sheriff’s office will have additional deputies and guardians at Wakulla County School campuses on Friday.

The Wakulla County School district is one of several school districts across the country that is increasing police presence on its campuses.

