Wakulla County set to receive $5 million from state budget

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — "This is a very good year for Wakulla County from the legislature," said Ralph Thomas, Chairmen, Wakulla County Commissioners.

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed off on over $5,000,000 to go towards Wakulla County through the state's budget. With over 30,000 people currently living in Wakulla County, the county is working to keep up with its demands.

"We're going to continue to upgrade our process for serving our citizens and keeping them safe," said Thomas.

Within that 5 million dollars, more than 3 million will go towards the enhancement of Wakulla's Emergency Operations Center.

$150,000 will go towards new Fire Rescue Bunker Gear, $750,000 towards a new fire engine, $200,000 for park improvements, and $800,000 towards a new library.

"We've basically outgrown our current facility," said Linda Oaks, Services Director, Wakulla County Public Library.

Originally the library was an old IGA grocery store that was renovated more than 30 years ago. Today the library is as popular as ever. Seeing anywhere between 200 to 300 people a day. Service Director Linda Oaks says it's important to update things such as the library for more reasons than one.

"It promotes literacy. We have free public computers that don't cost anyone," said Oaks.

Servicing individuals and helping meet their need.