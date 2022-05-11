Wakulla County Schools' Trice named 2022 School Lunch Hero of the Year

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday at Medart Elementary School, Susan Trice was recognized as the 2022 School Lunch Hero of the Year.

The award was given on behalf of The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services.

Trice was given a $2,000 cash prize from No Kid Hungry, a Prize pack, and a Certificate of Appreciation signed by Commissioner Nikki Fried.

The award spotlights nutrition professionals within the local school system, who provide healthy and nutritious foods to students.

Trice said it's great for people to see how much of an impact we can have, when you love others.

"I think we do a lot more than just what people see from the outside. We really do care about the kids," Trice said. "We can see when there is an issue with the students that needs to be address, and not just hunger. Sometimes it's abuse or neglect and we can see that."

Medart is a school in the Wakulla County Schools District.