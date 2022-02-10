Wakulla County Schools, Lively Tech partner for first-of-its-kind career academy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County Schools and Lively Technical College are partnering up to create a career and technical education academy on Wakulla High School's campus.

The announcement on Thursday said that the academy was created in part by a grant by Triumph Gult Coast, Inc. for more than $20 million to the school district.

This career academy will expand CTE in Wakulla County in partnership with Lively Technical College to meet regional workforce demands. The programs within the academy aim to promote student success, community advancement and job opportunities for students.

It will prepare students for high-skill, high-wage, in-demand jobs resulting in a multitude of industry certifications, according to a news release.

Wakulla County Superintendent Bobby Pearce said that the academy will strengthen the community as a whole.

"With help from Lively and Triumph Gulf Coast, Wakulla will be able to continue our push to provide options for our students as they exit our system, our adults, and continue our reputation of excellence," Pearce said.

Through the grant dollars, CTE will be embedded in existing curricula, in standalone programs and through stacked micro-credential opportunities to build unique employees for employer needs.

Examples of the new and expanded programs include:



Artificial intelligence

Coding

Digital Media/Multimedia Design

Cloud Computing

Banking

Finance and investments

Automotive/Diesel/Marine technology.



Newly-offered industry certifications will also include offerings from CompTIA and Amazon Web Services.

The academy's classes will be open to K-12 students during the school day, K-12 and adult students during the summer and adults in the evenings.

No opening date has been announced at this time.