Wakulla County resident arrested, facing murder charge

Incident occurred December 2021
Posted at 11:25 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 23:25:42-05

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A man in Wakulla County was arrested in connection to a December 12, 2021 homicide.

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday Stuart Earl Mauney, age 66, was arrested and charged with second degree murder of a man.

The news release provided by the sheriff’s office notes the incident occurred on Purify Bay Road.

The victim’s body was found by an individual lying on the dirt portion of Purify Bay Road and south of the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge.

The news release added the victim died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Since the incident in December, law enforcement detectives gathered several items as evidence.

Those items were used to obtain an arrest warrant for Mauney.

