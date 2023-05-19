Wakulla County hosts annual hurricane preparedness expo

PANACEA, FL (WTXL) — As hurricane season approaches, Wakulla County is hosting their annual preparedness event.

The Hurricane Preparedness Expo will be a chance for people living in Wakulla County and on the coast to get questions answered by emergency management, the sheriff's office and other local leaders.

Experts will lead conversations how how to prepare for flooding, wind, evacuation and shelter.

Emergency Management Director Jennifer Nagay said this is important for the community to know.

"We will be there, all of our local partners will be there," Nagay said. "We really try to have everybody on site to show you how we all work together because it really does take the entire community to prepare."

The event will take place at Woolley Park in Panacea from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday.

