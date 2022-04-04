Wakulla County Commission to hold first vote on extending beach hours

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Happening Monday, Wakulla County Commissioners will decide if they want to extend Wakulla County Beach hours to Sunrise to Midnight.

Commissioner Ralph Thomas recently brought up a motion to make the beaches 24 hours, but that failed during their last meeting.

Commissioner Mike Kemp says the new motion is a compromise, it won't keep the beaches open all night long, but it will give more access to those interested in late night beach activities.

"I think one of us commissioners should have seconded it and opened it up for discussion, that did not happen, that is the reason that I'm bringing it up, to let the citizens be heard, and let the people from shell point say their peace, and let the people hear the other side of the story, because I've talked to all sides," said Kemp.

Beaches impacted include Mashes Sands, Woolley Park and Shell Point. That meeting will take place at the Wakulla County Courthouse at 5:00 p.m.