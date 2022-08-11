Wakulla County brings sand volleyball courts to Medart Recreation Park

CRAWFORDVILLE, FLa. — The Wakulla County Recreation Services Department has announced an addition of two new sand volleyball courts located at Medart Recreation Park for local citizens.

The new courts are open for play and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. They may be reserved for $100 per day or $25 per hour.

“Wakulla County is dedicated to providing more recreation amenities and opportunities for our citizens to safely enjoy,” said County Administrator David Edwards. “Local volleyball players and teams can utilize these home courts to practice, play, and host tournaments.”

Seating and construction of barrier fencing at the courts is reportedly expected to be completed around September.

Funded by the One Cent Sales Tax, the project will cost approximately $35,000.

According to the county, plans have been made to provide additional improvements at Medart Recreation Park, including upgrades to Field #1, #2 and #3 Complex. Field lighting, accessibility, landscaping, improved drainage to the complex and burying utilities will be included.

The county also says future improvements to the park may also include extra parking, bicycle racks, a trailhead for the Capital City to the Sea Trail, an open-air pavilion, bathrooms, water stations and an informational kiosk.

For more information, contact the Recreation Services Department at 850-926-7227.