Wakulla County beaches could open 24/7 pending proposal from Wakulla County Commission

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Keeping beach access open 24 hours, that's what Wakulla County Commissioners will soon decide on.

The proposal would impact Shell Point Beach, Woolley Park, and Mashes Sands. Right now public beach access is from sun up to sunset.

Ed Gronkiewicz owns a home on shell point, he says he's dealt with issues in the past and would rather not see the proposal go through.

"I got broke into, and got my electrical wire and tools stolen," said Gronkiewicz. "If you would have been here about a half hour earlier, there's a lot of people drinking on the beach and there's signs that say no drinking."

On the other side, Perry Morris who also has a home in Shell point is in support of that 24 hour access.

"You have other beaches further to the west, and it's much more of a drive," said Morris. "This is a great destination. It's a destination that needs to be treated well and it's a good destination that needs to be available to people on a 24/7 basis."

Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas who introduced the proposal believes that because the beach is paid for by the tax payers, they should be able to use it anytime they like. He also understands why there are some concerns.

"Those are legitimate concerns, but those need to be dealt with," said Thomas. "And we need to deal with people who are encroaching upon their neighbors and instead of dealing with everyone. We shouldn't treat law abiding citizens as if they're criminals."

The first vote on this proposal will be tomorrow at the Wakulla County Commission meeting at the court house. If approved it will then move to a public hearing at a later meeting.