Wakulla County back to school supplies drive-thru distribution begins July 17

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — In Wakulla County, the back-to-school supply giveaways are already starting to begin, with free haircuts and physicals also coming up soon as well.

As part of the Be A Hero to Our Heroes, Inc. and the Back to School Outreach Ministry's 11th Annual Back 2 School Event, parents can pick up free backpacks and school supplies beginning July 17 and ending on August 7.

Free haircuts will available on August 7 at the Wakulla Community Center by appointment only, and to make an appointment you can call (850) 661-9141 or (850) 926-6020.

Free physicals will be available at the locations posted on the FRESH Back to School Outreach Facebook page. For appointments, send a private message.

Upcoming distribution locations for school supplies and backpacks are:

