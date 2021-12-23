Watch
Wakulla County announces waste pick up schedule through Jan. 1

Some services available through Jan. 1
Photo: Wakulla County
Wakulla County Logo
Posted at 2:31 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 14:31:27-05

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County government announced its Christmas and New Year’s Day schedule for waste pick up for Waste Pro customers.

The county says all waste collections will occur on regular scheduled service day for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The landfill will close at noon Friday, Dec. 24 and all-day on Saturday, Dec. 25 and on Saturday. Jan. 1.

Bulk pickup days are scheduled for Jan. 8 and Jan. 22. The County says to schedule for bulk pick up to call 850-926-7010.

