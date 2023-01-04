Wakulla County Animal Services looking for new volunteers to help care for shelter cats and dogs

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County is seeing a big need for new volunteers at their animal shelter.

Wakulla County Animal Services needs 10 to 15 volunteers to help feed, clean, and socialize dogs and cats at the shelter. They're looking for volunteers of any age, and youth under 18 years old are welcome, as long as a parent comes along with them.

Director Bonnie Staubitz says the shelter is at full capacity, and volunteers can make a big impact on helping those animals get adopted.

"They get more exposure they get out we have people that volunteer that come in and take pictures they will post them on their social media pages people see them and let them know where they are so it really helps promote the animals," said Staubitz.

If you'd like to volunteer at the Wakulla County Animal Shelter, call 850-926-0902.

