Wakulla Animal Services to hold 'Adopt a Pet' event

Wakulla Animal Services is hosting an adoption event for those looking for a new additional family member.

The "Adopt a Pet" event is set to take place Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply, located at 2408 Crawfordville Hwy, in Crawfordville, Fl.

Due to limited space, Wakulla Animal Services said all of the shelter's pets won't be in attendance, but there will be information on each pet available for adoption.

Volunteers are needed.

If interested in volunteering, contact Wakulla Animal Services at 850-926-0902.