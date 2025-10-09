VyStar Credit Union and Ronald McDonald House host Teddy Bear Drive

From now until October 24th, VyStar Credit Union and Ronald McDonald House are teaming up for a Teddy Bear Drive across Florida and Georgia.

The release states an ongoing shortage of teddy bears at Ronald McDonald House locations means many families can’t receive this small but meaningful show of support. They say this drive helps replenish supplies, so children who are arriving for care and their siblings have a comforting companion from day one.

Below are details on how you can help:



Drop off new teddy bears at any VyStar Credit Union branch

Tuffed animals must be new

No rhinestones, metal, or vinyl snaps

No buttons, removable ties, plastic parts or anything else that could be a choking hazard

No zippers

