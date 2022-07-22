VSU to say farewell to Ashley Cinemas in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta State University invites their local community out to say farewell to Ashley Cinemas on July 23 and the 24th.

From 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the exterior lights will be lit for students and community members to join one another in commemorating the end of the cinema and the beginning of a new project on the site.

The site will reportedly be replaced by a proposed, state-of-the-art $18.7 million Performing Arts Center.

VSU President Dr. Richard A. Carvajal expressed that the new theatre could have a positive impact on the community.

"We know this project will also allow Peach State Summer Theatre to fully live up to its role as Georgia’s Official Musical Theatre and to make Valdosta a tourism destination each year," said Carvajal.

The art theatre could open as early as Fall 2023, according to Associate Director of Facilities Alan Sanderson.

For more information about VSU plans for the site, visit www.Valdosta.edu.