VSU sees uptick in enrollment for first time since 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — For the first time in three years enrollment for Valdosta State University is on the rise.

It's all part of a big effort from the university to attract more students and impact the community beyond campus.

According to VSU, Graduate School enrollment is up 22%, while the headcount for the Online College for Career Advancement is up 80%. Also the undergraduate population is increasing retention with this year's fall class being up by 5% compared to last year.

VSU says they re-worked admissions and advising teams, launched a national marketing campaign, and overhauled multiple degree programs to gain more interest.

The university says some of the most popular majors for undergraduate students last year were psychology, management, nursing, elementary education, marketing, criminal justice, and health science.

ABC27's Ariel Schiller asked VSU if the increase in enrollment would affect the availability of student housing. They said while they are at capacity for the fall semester, they don't anticipate any major shortages.