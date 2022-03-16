VSU presents juried student art competition March 21-April 8

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State University Department of Art & Design will present its 24th annual Juried Student Art Competition March 21 through April 8 in the Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery. Admission is free of charge and open to the public.

A campus-wide invitation to participate in the 2022 Juried Student Art Competition was issued earlier this year to all currently enrolled VSU students. Regardless of their major area of study, students were encouraged to share their artistic talents by submitting a maximum of four two-dimensional and/or three-dimensional works, including graphic design, illustration (digital and traditional), interior design (presentation boards, illustrations, models, and so on), computer animation, drawing, printmaking (lithography, etching, silkscreen, relief, collographs, etc.), painting, aqueous media, jewelry, photography (digital and darkroom), ceramics, small metals, sculpture, mixed media, and more.

Julie Bowland, Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery director and professor of art, said that 73 students submitted 207 different works of art for the competition and exhibition.

Richard Heipp, 2022 Juried Student Art Competition juror and professor emeritus at the University of Florida School of Art + Art History who recently retired after 40 years of teaching, reviewed the submissions and selected 50 individual works from 34 students to be featured in the exhibition and to compete for various prizes — first place, second place, third place, fourth place, as well as honorable mention. The winners will be announced during an opening reception from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14, in the Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery.

“The participating student artists exhibit a wonderful range of diverse media, styles, and artistic outlooks in this annual showcase of emerging talent,” Bowland said. “This is one of the most eagerly awaited exhibitions, as any and all VSU students are eligible to compete and show their art.”

The Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery is located on the first floor of the VSU Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

Contact Julie Bowland at (229) 333-5835 or jabowlan@valdosta.edu to schedule a guided tour or to learn more.

