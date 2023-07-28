VSU and local businesses prepare for students to return to campus

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Back to school is fast approaching and it's not just schools like Valdosta State University that are ready, it's also businesses in town like Fabulous Pizza. They say the student population accounts for about 30% of their business.

"A lot of people come to VSU, more than students in Valdosta go to VSU, I think," said Gabe Leiva, manager for Fabulous Pizza. "So we get a lot more business."

Leiva says business does slow in the summer, and they're ready for the increased foot traffic.

"Since we're so close to the college, and a lot of people are walking to their apartments, because there's a lot of apartments around here," Leiva said. "They walk by and they see fabulous, and they're like 'Oh lets try that pizza.'"

A study from the University of Georgia School of Business found in 2021 that VSU had an economic impact of more than $400 million for the region. Ricky Clark, Director of Housing and Residence Life at VSU, says they've been working hard to prepare to help move in 2100 first year and returning students during the second week of August.

"It's just a lot of work that goes into getting our volunteers together, training our staff so they're prepared, as well as, keeping everyone pumped and excited about all the efforts and programs that VSU has to offer," said Clark.

Clark says he hears from business owners that students bring vibrancy to the city.

"It's not uncommon for our students to enjoy some of the local restaurants, some of the various entertainment complexes that are around. Students just bring a high energy and great business to the city as well," Clark explained.

VSU's move in runs from August 8 through August 11. School starts on August 14.