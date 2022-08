VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta Police Department and Fire Department is set to host its annual "Battle of the Badges" community blood drive on October 11.

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., VFD and VPD are inviting community members out to save lives by giving blood.

The community event will take place at the City Hall Annex Multipurpose room, located at 300 N Lee St.

Whether you're team Valdosta police or team Valdosta firefighters, all attendees will receive a free Battle of the Badges T-shirt.