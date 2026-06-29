VPD: Two people dead in apparent murder-suicide outside Valdosta workplace

VALDOSTA, GA — A man shot and killed a woman outside her Valdosta workplace before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on June 27, 2026, in what police are calling an act of domestic violence, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

In a release sent on Monday, VPD says officers, firefighters, and South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services responded to the 200 block of South Lee Street around Noon on June 27th after callers reported two people had been shot. VPD says officers arrived within minutes and found a 46-year-old woman, Donna Fuller, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and a 56-year-old man, Benjamin Fuller, with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. They say officers immediately began rendering first aid to both.

The release states Donna was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries. Benjamin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians with the VPD investigated and determined that Benjamin and Donna Fuller, both of Moultrie, Georgia, had recently divorced and that Benjamin drove to Valdosta and was driving near Donna's place of work when she went outside to confront him. They say witnesses observed Benjamin shoot Donna before shooting himself.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is encouraged to contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online.

***This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.****

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