VPD: Two arrested after vehicle crashes into Valdosta restaurant Monday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta police arrested a man they say drove a vehicle into a restaurant window. They say his brother was also arrested after punching an officer on scene.

They say the crash happened on Monday at around 4:30 at the Jersey Mike's on North Ashley Street.

VPD says officers found Harvey Caleb Freeman (18) and Harvey Anthony Freeman (21) standing outside the vehicle when they arrived.

After finding marijuana in the vehicle, officers arrested the teen without incident.

VPD says when an officer tried to detain Harvey Anthony Freeman, he pulled away and punched the officer in the face. Police say he continued to resist as officers arrested him.

Police say Harvey Caleb received driving under the influence and marijuana possession charges, while Harvey Anthony received a felony obstruction of an officer charge.

VPD chief Leslie Manahan says no one inside the restaurant was hurt by the crash, and the suspects were not injured.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.