VPD to host Security & Law Enforcement hiring event on July 27

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta Police Department is set to host a Security and Law Enforcement hiring event on Wednesday, July 27.

From 3 to 5 p.m., more than 150 jobs will be available.

VPD, Georgia Department of Public Safety and Florida Department of Corrections will be aiming to hire police and correctional officers, wellness ed teacher, vocational teacher, state patrol trooper, MCCD officer, capital police officer and more.

Salary for the available jobs ranges from $41,000 to $85,000.

The hiring event is set to take place at 1000 N. St. Augustine Rd.