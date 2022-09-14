Watch Now
VPD to host family fun community day for National Faith & Blue Weekend

Posted at 5:45 PM, Sep 14, 2022
VALDOSTA, Ga.  — Valdosta Police Department is inviting their community out to join them for a family fun community day on October 8.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at John W. Saunders Memorial Park, community members will be able to meet local police officers and participate in basketball games, cornhole and other fun activities, according to VPD. A cookout will also take place.

The event is in conjunction with the National Faith & Blue Weekend, which is an annual initiative to improve communities by engaging local residents and law enforcement officers through the connections of faith-based organizations, according to Faithandblue.org. The annual weekend takes place October 7 though October 10.

If interested in getting involved or making a donation, contact Police Chief Leslie Manahan at Imanahan@valdostacity.com, or Officer Randall Hancock at Rhancock@valdostacity.com.

