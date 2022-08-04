VPD to host 'Citizen's Police Academy', beginning September 15

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta Police Department is set to host its 36th session of the Citizen's Police Academy (CPA), beginning on September 15.

VPD's goal is to give citizens an opportunity to interact with police officers and provide them with a more in depth understanding of internal workings of a law enforcement agency.

"This is a great opportunity for citizens to meet our officers and see everything that our department has to offer," said Chief Leslie Manahan.

The academy will provide its participants with ride alongs with patrol officers, hands-on demonstrations, department tours, including the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory and field trips.

The eight-week program is free and will take place every Thursday at from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m until November 3. Applicants are selected on a first-come first-serve basis.

The next CPA will take place in the Spring of 2023.

If interested, contact Officer Randall Hancock at (229)293-3090 or rhancock@valdostacity.com for an application.